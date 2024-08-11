Top track

GIANT & TYSON - AH TXE TXE

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AFROBRUNCH ALMERIA VOL. 3

Bribón del Puerto
Sun, 11 Aug, 8:00 pm
PartyAlmería
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

GIANT & TYSON - AH TXE TXE
Got a code?

About

AFROBRUNCH VUELVE A ALMERIA!

El día Domingo 11 de Agosto ´24 en el Bribón del Puerto, (Aguadulce), a partir de las 20:00. Una vez más os traemos las mejores vibes y los mejores Dj´s del panorama nacional y un artista internacional...

Directamente desde L...

Para mayores de 18 años.
Organizado por AFROBRUNCH SPAIN.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Bribón del Puerto

Puerto deportivo de Aguadulce, Roquetas de Mar, Almería 04720, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.