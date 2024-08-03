Top track

TaliaBle - Dudette

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TaliaBle / BUKKY / RIP Magic

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 3 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

TaliaBle - Dudette
Got a code?

About

This show is part of the 20 Years of The Shacklewell Arms celebrations.

Featuring 3 new artists we love.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LNZRT LTD.

Lineup

RIP Magic, TaliaBle

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.