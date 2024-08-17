DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Exodus de Prophets

Belgrave Music Hall
Sat, 17 Aug, 12:00 pm
SocialLeeds
About

Fusing the ancestral beginnings of Hip Hop Kulture beyond 50 years, from the ancestral plains of Ifrika (Abyssinijah) and the lineage of King Solomon, to HIM Hailie Selassie and Queen Menen, the Generations transcended out of the holy land's 12 Tribes of I...

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adults
Presented by Super Friendz & Nattylyn Maddix Butler.
Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open12:00 pm
350 capacity
