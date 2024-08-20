DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Cigarette: Album Release

Purgatory
Tue, 20 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tali Luna presents a drag concert in celebration of the release of their second album, The Cigarette, coming out August 20! Featuring the hosting talents of Miss Bussy, music by Reya Flowers and Toska, and some of Brooklyn’s best drag artists performing to...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Toska, Tali Luna, Reya Flowers

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.