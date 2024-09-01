DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Reggaeton Mansion

The Delancey
Sun, 1 Sept, 10:00 pm
Reggaeton Mansion is back! Join us Sunday Sept 1st for three floors of Reggaeton paradise! Live dj’s will have you dancing all night long, don’t miss this epic event! FREE RSVPs

This is a 21+ event
Presented by THE DELANCEY.

The Delancey

168 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

