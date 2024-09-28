Top track

COLECTIVA - How Do You Like Your Ladies?

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

COLECTIVA & Poly Ritmo DJ Set

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 28 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

COLECTIVA - How Do You Like Your Ladies?
Got a code?

About

This is an 18+ event - Physical ID required for entry.

ABOUT COLECTIVA

UK Latin-Jazz pioneers COLECTIVA have taken audiences in UK, US, and Europe by storm, with their leftfield and explosive arrangements, rooted in the sonorities of Africa, Latin Americ...

This is an 18+ event - Physical ID required for entry.
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Colectiva

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.