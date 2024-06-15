We have a new system in place to help guarantee your spot on the dancefloor. All of our advanced donation tickets guarantee entry before 11PM; if you do not have an advanced donation ticket, we cannot guarantee you entry. After 11PM this will open up, so any leftover space in the venue will get filled and we’ll run a 1 in 1 out system.

If you missed out on an advanced donation ticket, we’ll keep a few on the door for walk ups but we expect them to go very fast. Please be aware that we’re operating in a small limited capacity venue - as such, we have to be really careful with numbers on the night and the venue will space out entries accordingly.