DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Melt My Heart is a collective who throw welcoming, intimate parties in London and beyond. We came together through the celebrated Sunday Loft gatherings hosted by Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy in the spirit of seminal host and DJ David Mancuso. We’ve been blowing
We're back for our last party before the summer! Our spring party really heated things up and we can't wait to return to Servant Jazz Quarters to do it all again...
We're assembling the records, packing the disco balls, tweaking the dub sirens, ready for...
Melt My Heart is an open and welcoming environment that’s for anyone and everyone. We do not tolerate any form of harassment directed towards anyone - this is a space free from hate speech, violence, predatory and/or discriminatory behaviours. You are wholly responsible for the energy you bring into the space but we work with the venue to create as welcoming and safe environment as we can.
We are all one family, and we expect dancers to treat each other with the respect and care they’d wish to receive.
Our tickets act as voluntary donations to help keep the party running, and they guarantee your entry before 11PM. Anything and everything helps to keep the dance going! But the dancefloor is open to anyone no matter their financial situation - if you can’t afford to donate, just drop us a line!
We have a new system in place to help guarantee your spot on the dancefloor. All of our advanced donation tickets guarantee entry before 11PM; if you do not have an advanced donation ticket, we cannot guarantee you entry. After 11PM this will open up, so any leftover space in the venue will get filled and we’ll run a 1 in 1 out system.
If you missed out on an advanced donation ticket, we’ll keep a few on the door for walk ups but we expect them to go very fast. Please be aware that we’re operating in a small limited capacity venue - as such, we have to be really careful with numbers on the night and the venue will space out entries accordingly.
The principle of a Melt My Heart party is that any territory can be explored. Although the team is steeped in many years of DJing dug out disco, funk and soul, these nights are about exploration. Charles Vaugha mght drop a heazy jazz dance track from his wonderful my Analog Journal set; Andrei Sandu might play some Italo-disco from his monthly radio show or Felix Thomson might drop some Afro Colombian champeta from his travels in South America.
Have shazam at the ready and be prepared to go on a deep vinyl musical journey…
We’re really encouraging of any and all solo dancers to come join our family; all of the team have solo danced at many parties over the years and met each other through this practice! If you’re coming down solo, pop your head in early and say hello to us on the door - we’ll make sure you’re given a big Melt My Heart welcome and introduce you to the whole family.
