Electronica NYC Yacht Party

Pier 15
Fri, 21 Jun, 9:30 pm
PartyNew York
From $39.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

After nearly 800 sold out concert cruises, iBoatNYC returns in 2024 for Season 5 with over 150 shows featuring top international talent across New York, San Diego, Philadelphia and Chicago.

A summer sunset on the Hudson is a visit to the world’s best city...

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Pier 15

78 South St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

