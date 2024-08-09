DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fizzy Orange

Ulster Sports Club
Fri, 9 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsBelfast
£12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for Fizzy Orange's first Belfast headliner on the 9th of August.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sleepover Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Fizzy Orange

Ulster Sports Club

High Street, Belfast, BT1 2BG, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

