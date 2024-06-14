Top track

Apollo Brown & Philmore Greene - Day on the Ave

Apollo Brown and Philmore Greene

Le Molotov
Fri, 14 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsMarseille
€17.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Philmore Greene complète à la perfection les riches compositions de Brown, un MC que le Chicago Reader a loué pour son "boom-bap confiant et luxuriant". Cependant, c'est sa capacité à transmettre des émotions complexes, à partager des récits de rue emprein...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MOLOTOV.
Philmore Greene, Apollo Brown

Le Molotov

3 Pl. Paul Cézanne, 13006 Marseille, France
Doors open8:30 pm

