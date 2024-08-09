DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lucinda Light - Matinee

New Century
Fri, 9 Aug, 5:00 pm
PodcastManchester
From £25.65The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

AEG presents Lucinda Light - Matinee

Lucinda Light shines as a radiant beacon of love and light, dedicated to sharing her compassionate heart and profound insights on Emotional Intelligence (EQ). A true polymath, Lucinda excels in various roles, including...

This is an 14+ event - Under 18s to be accompanied by an adult (21+) 1:1 ratio
Presented by AEG
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
1300 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.