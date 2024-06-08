Top track

Peach - Golf Clap Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Golf Clap/Versace James/Juicy

Location TBA, Detroit
Sat, 8 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$23.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Peach - Golf Clap Remix
Got a code?

About Golf Clap

Detroit has long been a hub for electronic beat lovers and speaker freakers, but Golf Clap’s Hugh Cleal aims to lead a new generation. For nearly a decade, he’s hustled the project and its Country Club Disco label to the forefront of house music’s funkiest Read more

Event information

GOLF CLAP
VERSACE JAMES
JUICY

Location released to ticket holders only.

DM @builtbymeanred for more info.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by MeanRed.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Golf Clap, Versace James

Venue

Location TBA, Detroit

Detroit, MI, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
2500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.