Does It Make You Feel Good?

CONFIDENCE MAN

Princess Pavilion
Thu, 20 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsFalmouth
£24.20

About

Communion ONE & SW1 presents
Confidence Man

Confidence Man are unarguably one of the hottest acts on the planet right now. A portable party that’s levelled dance floors and flattened festival crowds as it’s rolled out across the world, their performance...

8+ (U16’s to be accompanied)
Presented by Communion ONE & SW1.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Confidence Man

Venue

Princess Pavilion

41 Melvill Rd, Falmouth TR11 4AR, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

