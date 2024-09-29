DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DFIU Events Presents: Sasha Colby

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 29 Sept, 7:30 pm
TheatreLondon
From £29.37The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

She is your favourite Drag Queens, Favourite Drag Queen! The Legend herself Sasha Colby is is finally coming to the UK and she is ready to show Manchester why she is a G-O-D-D-E-S-S. Direct from her sell out tour across North America.

Expect High Energy...

14+ All U18s must be accompanied by an over 21. No more than 2 U18s per over 21.
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
1250 capacity

