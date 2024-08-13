DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Kid Congo Powers has a storied career in punk/rock: founder of the Gun Club in the late 1970s, toured with The Cramps in the early 80s, founding rhythm guitar player for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds in the late 80s. These days he fronts The Pink Monkey Birds...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.