DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kid Congo Powers & The Pink Monkey Birds / The Ramoms

PhilaMOCA
Tue, 13 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$18.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Kid Congo Powers has a storied career in punk/rock: founder of the Gun Club in the late 1970s, toured with The Cramps in the early 80s, founding rhythm guitar player for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds in the late 80s. These days he fronts The Pink Monkey Birds...

All ages
Presented by PhilaMOCA.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kid Congo Powers

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.