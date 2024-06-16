DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jessica Lea Mayfield is a singer-songwriter from Kent Ohio who has been a California resident for the past 6 years, she is known for writing unique songs that cover difficult subject matter and her catalog ranges from Americana to Rock, she will be perform...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.