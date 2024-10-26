Top track

Philly Music Fest ft. Devon Gilfllian + Mondo Cozmo & MORE!

Underground Arts
Sat, 26 Oct, 8:00 pm
Philadelphia
$41.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Philly Music Fest

Devon Gilfllian + Mondo Cozmo with The Tisburys & Emily Drinker at Underground Arts

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Doors: 7:00 PM | Show: 8:00 PM

21+

Visit https://undergroundarts.org for venue details including how to get here, parking,...

This is a 21+ event
Philly Music Fest Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Devon Gilfillian, Mondo Cozmo, The Tisburys and 1 more

Venue

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

