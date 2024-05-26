DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Tisco Nights are back at Strongroom with a Summer Sessions edition.
We'll have DJs in the courtyard starting from 3pm giving you those sunny vibes with funk, soul and house.
Then we'll be taking things indoors for a late-night session.
Free entry.
This...
