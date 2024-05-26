DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tisco Nights: Summer Sessions

Strongroom Bar
Sun, 26 May, 3:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tisco Nights are back at Strongroom with a Summer Sessions edition.

We'll have DJs in the courtyard starting from 3pm giving you those sunny vibes with funk, soul and house.

Then we'll be taking things indoors for a late-night session.

Free entry.

This...

Presented by Strongrooms Bar & Studio.
Lineup

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open3:00 pm
300 capacity

