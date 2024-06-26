DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Eighth Room welcomes Miss Pamela Des Barres for an exclusive Nasvhille performance brought to you by The Eighth Room and McCartney Studios.
Join Des Barres, “the world’s most famous groupie,” on June 26 for an intimate evening of outrageous firsthand...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.