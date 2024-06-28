Top track

GANA ENTRADAS: BIGSOUND Festival by Bershka Music

Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias
28 Jun - 29 Jun
GigsValencia
About

Participa en el sorteo y gana 2 entradas para el BIGSOUND Festival en la Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias de Valencia, gracias a Bershka. Para poder participar y asistir al evento, el usuario acepta expresamente los T&Cs y la política de privacidad del e...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por BERSHKA MUSIC.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias

Avinguda Del Professor López Piñero (Historiador De La Medicina) 7, 46023 Valencia, Valencia, Spain
Doors open12:00 am

