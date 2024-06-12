Top track

Chris Acker - Nick and Joe

Chris Acker and The Growing Boys, Mr. Sam, Michael Gay

Cloudland Theater
Wed, 12 Jun, 6:00 pm
$12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Chris Acker and The Growing Boys

Orleans Americana world his purlieu. In the tradition of Guthrie and Prine, Chris lends a quavering voice to the half-rotten romance of the unremarkable and unrefined. Regardless if you’re sitting by a backyard fire on a m...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Cloudland.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mr. Sam & the People People, Chris Acker and the Growing Boys

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

