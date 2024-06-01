Top track

Orla Rae - Lucky You Love Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cosmic Women

Green Door Store
Sat, 1 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Orla Rae - Lucky You Love Me
Got a code?

About

Welcoming all to a very special night celebrating women in the arts! Hosted by Eggbox and The New society the night will be filled with a diverse range of offerings such as music, jewellery, tooth gems, poetry and fun activities 💗

The music lineup includ...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The New Societ & Eggbox Events
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.