Local News Legend, Matt Pless, Thee Trashcan

Comet Ping Pong
Sat, 1 Jun, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Saturday, June 1st 2024
Local News Legend + Matt Pless + Thee Trashcan
10PM - $15 - All Ages

LOCAL NEWS LEGEND
Harrisburg, PA
https://localnewslegend.bandcamp.com/

MATT PLESS
Maryland
https://mattpless.bandcamp.com/

THEE TRASHCAN
All ages
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Local News Legends, Matt Pless

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

