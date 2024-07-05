DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Every Hell

Rough Trade Bristol
Fri, 5 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Alpaca Presents

Every Hell

+ Support

Intricately smashing together their influences, Every Hell have created their very own flavour - ‘Doom Pop’. They are:

Will Gardner (Black Peaks/Skin Failure - Vocals & Saxophone

Toby Stewart (Memory of Elephants/...

This is an 14+ (Under 16s with an Adult)
Presented by Rough Trade.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Every Hell

Venue

Rough Trade Bristol

3 New Bridewell, Nelson Street, Bristol BS1 2QD, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

