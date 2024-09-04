DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Larry Fleet

Scala
Wed, 4 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£25.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tennessee-born troubadour Larry Fleet grew up on a stack of records spanning Merle Haggard, Otis Redding, Willie Nelson, and Marvin Gaye. A thoughtful songwriter with a knack for a one-liner, an ear for a sturdy hook, and a powerhouse voice that strikes li...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Live Nation
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Larry Fleet

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
800 capacity
Accessibility information

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.