Portals Presents: Shy, Low & A Burial At Sea

The Black Heart
Fri, 9 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Portals are delighted to be hosting a night of post-rock, alternative music and post-metal featuring Shy, Low, A Burial At Sea with one more band to be announced.

Signed to Pelagic Records, Shy, Low are true masters of the exquisite craft of stark contras...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Portals
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shy, Low, A Burial At Sea

Venue

The Black Heart

2-3 Greenland Pl, London NW1 0AP
Doors open7:30 pm

