Taylor Swift Dance Party

The Delancey
Sat, 1 Jun, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
$16.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

21+ // limited tickets available at the door // tickets are non-refundable.

Hey Swifties! Join the Happy Clam Fam at The Delancey for our next Taylor Swift dance party! Come dance off your brunch with mimosas and Taylor's Versions on Saturday afternoon on...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Happy Clam
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Delancey

168 Delancey St, New York, NY 10002, USA
Doors open1:30 pm
700 capacity

