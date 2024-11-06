Top track

Never Felt A Love Like This (with Hook N Sling) [feat. Dotan]

Dotan

Largo Venue
Wed, 6 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsRoma
€25.30

About

L’artista olandese Dotan riporta il suo universo folk in Italia.

Dotan è un cantautore che si fa le ossa suonando nei bar e nei salotti per autoprodurre e promuovere il suo album di debutto “7 Layers”, che riscuote un successo internazionale che tocca Eur...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Dotan

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

