Top track

Britney Spears - Oops!... I Did It Again

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Oops I Did It Again / Soirée Pop 90's 00's

Supersonic
Fri, 9 Aug, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Britney Spears - Oops!... I Did It Again
Got a code?

About

Oops I Did It Again

Retour dans les années 90s 00s, il est 16h30 et c’est l’heure du goûter devant tes clips de POP préférés. Pour l’occasion on vous ressort nos vieux CD 2 titres des meilleurs tubes de l'époque pour danser de minuit à 6h du matin !

Live...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.