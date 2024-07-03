Top track

L.AEdwards +TheBluesFuckersFondation + JadeJackson

Supersonic
Wed, 3 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... The White Buffalo,Tom Petty & Bruce Springsteen

L.A EDWARDS*(Blues rock - Los Angeles, US)
THE BLUES FUCKERS FONDATION
(Rock blues - Paris, FR)
JADE JACKSON
(Blues rock - Los Angeles, US)

INFORMATION...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jade Jackson, L.A. Edwards

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

