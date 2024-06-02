Top track

Tiki Disco

Ruins at Knockdown Center
Sun, 2 Jun, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
About

Tiki Disco cruises into summer with their second party at the Ruins.

21+
Knockdown Center
Lineup

Eli Escobar, DJ Lloyd

Venue

Ruins at Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NY 11378, USA
Doors open2:00 pm

