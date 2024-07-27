DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Interested in purchasing a VIP table? Please reach out to tables@nightwemet.com for all table requests.
About Amtrac:
Amtrac (Caleb Cornett) is a Kentucky-born, Los Angeles-based artist, DJ, producer and founder of the record label Openers - Never conten...
To ensure the most elevated experience for all, we kindly ask our guests to abide by a smart casual dress code.
The following are not permitted in the club:
Hoodies, joggers & sweatpants
Shorts, athletic tops, undershirts, jerseys
Flip flops, sandals & slides
Work or construction boots
Fan clacking
All tickets will need to be purchased through DICE prior to entry. You will scan your ticket at the check-in window when you arrive. We will not have a box office for ticket purchases on site.
Open from Thursday-Sunday
Thursday: 6pm-1:00am
Friday: 6pm-3:00am
Saturday: 6pm-3:00am
Sunday: 6pm-1:00am
Available Monday-Wednesday for private bookings
See our Calendar for upcoming events
Age 21 and Over. Entry is permitted with proper ID only.
Acceptable identification includes: U.S. driver’s license and all U.S. & International passports recognized by the U.S.
Night We Met is a completely cashless operation for all bar, food & merchandise purchases.
All tickets are final sale and cannot be exchanged or refunded. In the case of an event cancellation without a rescheduled date, a full refund will be automatically issued to each patron on the credit card used to purchase. By purchasing a ticket to this event, you agree to this purchase policy. Before purchasing your tickets, we urge you to confirm the title, time and location of the event.
For all general questions, please email info@nightwemet.com.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.