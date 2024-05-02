Top track

Rachel Bloom - The Sexy Getting Ready Song

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Popular Kids Club: An Outdoor Comedy Show

The Offbeat
Thu, 2 May, 7:00 pm
ComedyAlhambra
Selling fast
$10.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rachel Bloom - The Sexy Getting Ready Song
Got a code?

About

WE ARE BACK AT IT ON THURSDAY 5/2! POPULAR KIDS CLUB returns at a new venue with two returning favorites and a brand new superstar joining us. This one is hot hot 🔥HOT🔥 , see for yourself-FULL LINEUP:

  • RACHEL BLOOM (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
  • D...
This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Popular Kids Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rachel Bloom, Dulcé Sloan, Sam Morrison

Venue

The Offbeat

6316 York Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90042, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.