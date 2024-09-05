Top track

Wombo

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 5 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£14.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Recorded by Nick Roeder in the band’s hometown of Louisville, KY. Wombo’s new EP ‘Slab’ is a loose, instinctual grouping of songs that gradually morph into sonic territory that’s at once familiar to those already indoctrinated with the band’s experimental...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wombo

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

