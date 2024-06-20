DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us for England's second match of their Euros 2024 campaign with a head to head with Denmark.
We will be showing all the matches in the Three Lions journey live on our big screens.
We are taking reservations for tables for groups of up to 10 people p...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.