DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Nashville Nights

Brudenell Social Club
Thu, 20 Feb 2025, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£22.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Welcome to The Nashville Nights Tour, where the heart and soul of country music come alive on stage. Led by the genuine and critically acclaimed Nashville recording artists, Kaitlyn Baker and Joe Lasher, along with their talented full band, this tour promi...

This is a 14+ event
The Gig Cartel Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kaitlyn Baker

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.