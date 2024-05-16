Top track

Koko Collective - Rehearsin' for a Nervous Breakdown

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Giants of Bebop: Charlie Parker Edition (2nd House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Thu, 16 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Koko Collective - Rehearsin' for a Nervous Breakdown
Got a code?

About

Dive into the mesmerizing sounds of The Koko Collective Trio, where this week the band pays homage to the most influential early bebop musicians, which included other greats such as Dizzy Gillespie, Bud Powell, and Barry Harris. Promising an exciting and i...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Soho Live Music Club.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Koko Collective

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.