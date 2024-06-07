Top track

Alexandra Leaving - Bite

Alexandra Leaving / Frankie Morrow

The Waiting Room
Fri, 7 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Thrilled to be hosting Alexandra Leaving's EP launch at The Waiting Room. A brilliant four track release deserving of a celebration, lead single, Bite is out in the world now. Terrific support comes from Frankie Morrow, we'll see you down the front.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Bark.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Frankie Morrow, Alexandra Leaving

Venue

The Waiting Room

175 Stoke Newington High Street, London N16 0LH
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

