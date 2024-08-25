Top track

Sweet Chin Disco

Crystal Club
Sun, 25 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£9.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

AEW ALL IN London Afterparty Sweet Chin Disco. Wrestling themed club night / disco / rave. DJs spinning entrance themes, very special guests TBA & live visuals till’ 3am. Crystal Club is 2 min walk from Wembley Stadium.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Disorder & Sweet Chin Disco
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Crystal Club

HA9 0HB, Wembley, Greater London, England, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

