The Croaks / Doss

Deep Cuts
Tue, 21 May, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
May 21, 2024

Know Your Scene with -The Croaks - https://thecroaks.bandcamp.com

Doss - https://dossband.bandcamp.com

at Deep Cuts

FREE!

Music at 8pm

The taproom opens at 12pm and serves food till 8pm. Come in early and grab a bite to eat!

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eye Design
Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

