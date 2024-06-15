DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

La società di oggi, raccontata attraverso i meme

Museo Nazionale della Scienza e della Tecnologia Leonardo Da Vinci
Sat, 15 Jun, 4:00 pm
TalkMilano
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Analizziamo il ruolo e il significato dei meme, con un focus su come essi raccontano la società di oggi, influenzando la visione che ci creiamo del mondo intorno a noi. Tra gli altri con Leonardo Bianchi, autore e appassionato delle storie legate ad abusi...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Factanza Media.

Lineup

Venue

Museo Nazionale della Scienza e della Tecnologia Leonardo Da Vinci

Via San Vittore 21, 20123 Milano città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open3:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.