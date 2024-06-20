DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chenayder & Ovrkast

Baby's All Right
Thu, 20 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$29.42The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Chenayder & Ovrkast live in Brooklyn!

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Move Forward Music.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ovrkast

Venue

Baby's All Right

146 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.