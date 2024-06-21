DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Green, Sunsets Over Flowers and Jonger 'Late Night Show'

Palmer's Bar
Fri, 21 Jun, 9:30 pm
$12.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
The vivacious rock of Sunsets Over Flowers, Jonger, and Green, will be taking the stage late night on Friday, June 21st at Palmer’s! Get together with some friends for a night of good tunes, good drinks, and open your ears to the sound of Minneapolis.

Thi...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Palmer's Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Palmer's Bar

500 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454, United States
Doors open9:30 pm

