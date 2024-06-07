DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sugar Pop: a Bubblegum Pop Rave is coming to Don Quixote in Los Angeles!

Don Quixote
Fri, 7 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From $24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sugar Pop: a Bubblegum Pop Rave is coming to Don Quixote in Los Angeles!

Get ready for this crazy night full of some of the coolest DJs in LA playing the bops and classics you love 💕 You won’t want to miss your chance to celebrate ✨pride month✨ with us....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sugar Pop: a Bubblegum Pop Rave
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Don Quixote

2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

