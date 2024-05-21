Top track

Katy Kirby - Cool Dry Place





Palestine Benefit Event w/ Katy Kirby, Helenor, Jules Olson

Purgatory
Tue, 21 May, 8:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $11.33

About

Bringing people together through film, music, and art overall, in support of a Free Palestine. All ticket proceeds will benefit the Palestine Children's Relief Fund.

From a documentary on the production of the Kuffiyeh to an experimental docu-fiction shot...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Helenor, Jules Olson, Katy Kirby

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

