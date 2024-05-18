DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SOUL TRAIN w/ Selecter The Punisher & zero zero

Le Makeda
Sat, 18 May, 11:00 pm
PartyMarseille
€7.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

C'est la dernière Soul train de l'année au Makeda... alors préparez vous pour une édition d'anthologie !

Pour cette dernière, Selecter The Punisher invite ZERO ZERO ! Créé par Gregoire, Maeve et Gael est né de l’idée de partage autours de la musique jouée...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par ASSOCIATION ORIZON SUD.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.