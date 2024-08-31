Top track

Pleasure Prince - Patterns

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pleasure Prince/Sunstoney/DeEtta Jain

Skylark Lounge
Sat, 31 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsDenver
$21.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pleasure Prince - Patterns
Got a code?

About

Indie 102.3 presents

Pleasure Prince - General Pallor Album Release Show

with Sunstoney and DeEtta Jain

Lilly Scott & William Duncan form the electronic duo, Pleasure Prince. Standing alone as a truly new and unique sound, Pleasure Prince has crafted a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DeEtta Jain, Sunstoney, Pleasure Prince

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.