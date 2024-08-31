DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Indie 102.3 presents
Pleasure Prince - General Pallor Album Release Show
with Sunstoney and DeEtta Jain
Lilly Scott & William Duncan form the electronic duo, Pleasure Prince. Standing alone as a truly new and unique sound, Pleasure Prince has crafted a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.