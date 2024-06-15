DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

¡Muévete! w/ Pahua (DJ Set)

The Jago
Sat, 15 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

¡Muévete! rides again at the Jago with very special guest Pahua jetting in from Mexico as part of her European tour to drop a rare DJ set

Pahua joins Movimientos residents for a special takeover of the top floor at the Jago with the hottest selections of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Movimientos.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pahua, Cal Jader, Amancai

Venue

The Jago

440 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4AA, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

