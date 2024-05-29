Top track

Delayre - Chimères

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Delayre

Groom
Wed, 29 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLyon
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Delayre - Chimères
Got a code?

About

Delayre présente son nouvel EP, Golem. L’artiste, parolier, multi instrumentiste et producteur de génie conduit des explorations soniques et place le texte au centre de paysages sonores croisant la techno berlinoise et la chanson française.

Entre rudesse...

Tout public
Présenté par Ovastand & Le Groom
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Delayre

Venue

Groom

6 Rue Roger Violi, 69001 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.