DaBasemnt

Sala Clamores
Fri, 24 May, 11:55 pm
DJMadrid
From €13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

(Hip Hop, R&B, Dancehall & Afrobeats). Every Friday’s. 0:00h a 6:00h: Verse, Drew & Gastón.

Verse, El Dj madrileño es una de las leyendas del beat making en la industria del freestyle. Siempre presente en los grandes eventos de la escena internacional, su...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Clamores Dance Club & Sala Clamores.
Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:55 pm

